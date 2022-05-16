Bedouin from the Negev region on Sunday placed rocks on the train tracks near Tarabin.

No one was injured and no damage was caused. Israel Police have opened an investigation into the matter.

Recently, indictments were filed against two Bedouin youth, both residents of the Bedouin Arab city of Rahat, who placed rocks on train tracks.

The two were arrested following a joint investigation by Israel Police and Shabak (Israel Security Agency).

On Sunday evening, a 43-year-old Jew was attacked by Arabs in the Isawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided the victim with first aid and evacuated him to Hadassah Mount Scopus, fully conscious and suffering light injuries to his upper body.

Shadi Shawar, a United Hatzalah paramedic who provided the victim with first aid, said, "According to passersby, he was injured after he was attacked upon entering the neighborhood, and pepper spray was also sprayed at him. I provided him with initial aid and afterwards he was evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center. At this stage, his condition is light."