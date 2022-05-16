As part of the “Chariots of Fire” Exercise numerous Home Front Command drills will take place throughout Israel in the coming weeks. The purpose of the drills is to prepare the civilian and military arenas for emergency scenarios including incoming rocket fire and hazardous material leaks.

Sirens will be heard on Monday, May 16th, 2022 in the following areas as well as notifications on the Home Front Command Application:

10:05 am: Red Alert sirens will be heard in central Tel Aviv.

10:15 am: Red Alert sirens will be heard in southern Tel Aviv and Jaffa

10:25 am: Red Alert sirens will be heard in eastern Tel Aviv

10:35 am: Red Alert sirens will be heard in Tel Aviv- the area of the Yarkon River area

12:05 am: Red Alert sirens will be heard in will be heard in Haifa - Neve Sha’anan and Ne’ot Karmel

In the event of an actual emergency situation, another siren will be heard as well as a real-time event notification in the Home Front Command Application.