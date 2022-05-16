The White House announced on Sunday that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel on Tuesday to Buffalo, New York, in the wake of the mass shooting in a supermarket in the city on Saturday.

The statement said the Bidens would "grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting."

10 people were killed and three more wounded in Saturday’s shooting, when a gunman opened fire in a Tops Friendly Markets, firing a shotgun and two rifles during a six-minute rampage. Authorities later identified the gunman as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, a resident of Conklin, New York. Gendron surrendered to police after the shooting, and he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Prior to the shooting, Gendron uploaded a manifesto to the internet, warning of “white genocide”, citing low birthrates among people of European heritage across the globe, and higher birthrates among non-white populations.

Biden said on Sunday that he has been receiving updates from the White House, which is working with the Justice Department.

"We're still gathering the facts; already the Justice Department has stated publicly and as investigating the matter as a hate crime, racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism as they do," Biden said, according to CBS News.

"We must all work together to address the hate. The remains the stain on the soul of American hearts are heavy once again. What a resolve must never ever waver," he added.

A White House official said on Sunday that Biden had spoken to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is from Buffalo, and he had reached out to the city's mayor, Byron Brown.