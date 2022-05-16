One person is dead and at least four other people were critically wounded in a shooting on Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at Geneva Presbyterian Church, located in Laguna Woods, according to KNBC.

"We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

“Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene‚” Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting comes one day after 10 people were killed and three more wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York, firing a shotgun and two rifles during a six-minute rampage.

Authorities later identified the gunman as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, a resident of Conklin, New York.

Gendron surrendered to police after the shooting, and he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Prior to the shooting, Gendron uploaded a manifesto to the internet, warning of “white genocide”, citing low birthrates among people of European heritage across the globe, and higher birthrates among non-white populations.