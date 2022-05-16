A judge from the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court on Sunday released to house arrest Ilana Sporta Haniya, the woman who was arrested on suspicion of sending threatening letters with a bullet to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's family.

Police intend to appeal the decision.

Attorney Adi Carmeli argued at the hearing on behalf of the defense that “there are no grounds for the detention and the rest of the police investigation can be carried out while she is under house arrest. The police are operating sluggishly, are not taking advantage of the days of detention given to them by the court and until now have not presented any real evidence linking the suspect to the bullet or envelope.”

He continued, “The police are not presenting the evidence to my client and are engaged in a public diplomacy campaign in which they are leaking the evidence to the media in violation of the restraining order they requested.”

Meanwhile, investigators at the Rosh HaAyin police station on Sunday detained for questioning a 51-year-old resident of Elad on suspicion that he had commented on the need to harm the Prime Minister.

Police said that "at the conclusion of his interrogation at the police station in the city and, in accordance with the evidence in the case, it will be decided whether to bring him to court tomorrow with a request to extend his detention."