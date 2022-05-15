Former First Lady Melania Trump hinted in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that she could call the White House "home" again in the future.

"I enjoyed living in the White House," she recalled in the interview. "I enjoyed taking care of the White House."

"It was my home for a while," added Trump.

The host, Pete Hegseth, then asked, "And maybe it will be your home again?" to which the former First Lady replied, "Never say never."