Former First Lady Melania Trump hinted in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that she could call the White House "home" again in the future.
"I enjoyed living in the White House," she recalled in the interview. "I enjoyed taking care of the White House."
"It was my home for a while," added Trump.
The host, Pete Hegseth, then asked, "And maybe it will be your home again?" to which the former First Lady replied, "Never say never."
Former President Trump has been vague when it comes to his intentions on running for President again. He has not publicly confirmed if he is planning to run again for president in the 2024 election, he has hinted at such a run several times.
In a radio interview this past September, Trump said that the only thing that could prevent him from running would be “a bad call from a doctor or something”.
Before that, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he has already made up his mind regarding a 2024 run, but couldn’t explicitly declare his intentions because of “campaign financing” issues.
In January, Trump again hinted at a presidential run when he said in a video that he will be the “45th and 47th” President of the United States.
In February, Trump emerged as the clear winner in the Conservative Political Action Conference's (CPAC) presidential straw poll.
The straw poll, which received responses from more than 2,500 conference attendees, found that 59 percent back Trump as the 2024 Republican Presidential nominee.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished in a distant second with 28 percent support, making him the only other prospective candidate to notch double-digit support. In last year’s straw poll, DeSantis notched 21 percent support.