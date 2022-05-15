Two people were arrested after violent clashes broke out between Jewish and Arab workers in the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem Sunday evening.

In addition, two people were injured during the fighting. The two victims are listed in light condition.

Police were dispatched to the open-air market after fighting broke out between workers, apparently all employed at the same business. The two groups of workers hurled chairs and tables at each other.

Officers separated the two groups and arrested two of the participants.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Tali Friedman, head of the union of Mahane Yehuda businesses, condemned the brawl.