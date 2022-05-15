Defense Minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to travel to the United States on Wednesday. He is expected to meet with his American counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in Washington.

The Minister will also participate in two events held for bereaved families based in Miami and in New York City, as part of a program to create a supportive community framework for the families.

He will also participate in the "All Together Again" Israel parade in New York City. The events are led by the Department for Families and Commemoration in the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency.