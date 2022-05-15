The shooter responsible for a deadly mass shooting in an upstate New York supermarket is a self-described anti-Semitic fascist, who called for a war on various minority groups, and urged the genocide of Jews.

On Saturday, ten people were killed and three more wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, firing a shotgun and two rifles during a six-minute rampage.

Nine customers and four employees of the supermarket were shot during the mass shooting, with all nine customers and one of the employees killed.

Authorities later identified the gunman as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, a resident of Conklin, New York.

Gendron surrendered to police after the shooting, and he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Prior to the shooting, Gendron uploaded a manifesto to the internet, warning of “white genocide”, citing low birthrates among people of European heritage across the globe, and higher birthrates among non-white populations.

“This crisis of mass immigration and sub-replacement fertility is an assault on the European people that, if not combated, will ultimately result in the complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people,” Gendron wrote.

In the document, Gendron, a college student majoring in engineering science, takes credit for the shooting, while adding that he would prefer to remain in school, but feels obliged to take action.

Gendron wrote that he hopes to spark a race war, leading to “violence and retaliation”.

“Why did you decide to carry out the attack? To show to the replacers that as long as the White man lives, our land will never be theirs and they will never be safe from us. To directly reduce immigration rates to European lands by intimidating and physically removing the replacers themselves.”

“To intimidate the replacers already living on our lands to emigrate back to their home countries. To agitate the political enemies of my people into action, to cause them to overextend their own hand and experience the eventual and inevitable backlash as a result. To incite violence, retaliation and further divide between the European people and the replacers currently occupying European soil.”

Gendron said he was radicalized “mostly from the internet”, and cited as inspiration a list of far-right and white supremacist mass murderers, including Dylann Roof, Robert Bowers, and Anders Breivik.

A self-declared racist and white supremacist, Gendron also describes himself as an anti-Semite, a fascist, and a neo-Nazi sympathizer.

“Are you an anti-semite? YES!! I wish all JEWS to HELL! Go back to hell where you came from DEMON! But in reality, a Jew confined to Judea where he can’t spread his people or beliefs is of no concern to me. It’s important to note that with proper connection to the internet, that is impossible.”

Gendron distanced himself from American conservatism, calling it “corporatism in disguise”, and said he was open to lesbians and gays joining the white supremacist movement, saying that it is ultimately Jews who “are the issue”.

“The real war I’m advocating for is the gentiles vs the Jews. We outnumber them 100x, and they are not strong by themselves. But by their Jewish ways, they turn us against each other. When you realize this you will know that the Jews are the biggest problem the Western world has ever had. They must be called out and killed, if they are lucky they will be exiled. We can not show any sympathy towards them again.”

Citing dozens of quotations from the Talmud and codified Jews traditional law, Gendron claimed Judaism endorsed xenophobia, saying it made the ethnic cleansing of Jews from the West a necessity.

“If the Jews did not have connections to Judaism, then I believe that they would be able to live in White countries such as the USA. But because of the irreversible rabbinic teachings they must be removed from all European and White countries.”