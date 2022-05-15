Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after the cameras and the journalists left the weekly Cbinet meeting Sunday.

Gantz slammed Bennett: "A lot of people have credit for the work of this government. In front of the cameras you only talked about me and me and me. I'm in the room and you treat me like I'm the Welfare Minister. You should have reminded me in front of the cameras."

Bennett replied, "Look at my Facebook page. I keep mentioning you."

Gantz responded: "100%, I'll go over your Facebook page, where I'll get a mention."

Welfare Minister Meir Cohen responded to Gantz: "It is not easy to be Welfare Minister."

Cabinet ministers said Bennett was surprised by Gantz's criticism of him.

Bennett said during the Cabinet meeting: "Friends, after years of neglect, Israel has returned to being managed. In the past year, the Government of Israel has followed through and produced results. We have reduced the number of shooting incidents in the Arab sector by approximately 50%. We have brought the Israeli economy to 8.2% growth. We have reduced unemployment to 2.9% by returning many unemployed to work. You remember, we inherited a situation in which there was considerable unemployment and we returned people to work. We restored their basic respect. We broke a record in marketing residential units in order to reduce the vast shortage that opened up in recent years. The communities in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip have experienced the quietest period in years. This must be recalled amidst all of the noise, and the list is still growing. Israel has gone back to work."

"We cannot spiral back to endless elections and paralysis. The last year has proven has proven that it is possible to work together, manage Israel in a serious manner and achieve good results.

"Therefore, we are tightening the ranks in order to continue growth and maintain the government.

"We intend for the government to pass a budget next month, in June. We are starting intensive work on this issue. I expect, and am certain, that all government ministers will join in the effort," Bennett concluded.

