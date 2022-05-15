Overnight, IDF and Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Jaba' and Qalandiya and the Jalazon Camp, to apprehend wanted suspects.



During the activity, the security forces apprehended three individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity and located weapons in the town of Beit Ummar.



A total of eight suspects were apprehended overnight.



The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.



No IDF injuries were reported.