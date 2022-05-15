Border Policeman Noam Raz, who was killed in battle with Arab terrorists during an operation in the Jenin area on Friday, will be laid to rest in the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem at 11 Am Sunday.

He will be buried in the police section of Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. After his death, it was decided to promote him to the rank of command sergeant major.

Youths from the community of Ofra stood with Israeli flags at the entrance to the community, while the caravan with Raz's coffin passed by on its way to Mount Herzl.

Police commissioner Yakkov Shabtai said:“Raz belonged to a small and special group of officers and warriors who put the good of the state and security of its citizens first. He dedicated his life to his friends in the unit and for the police and the country.”

Raz, 47, was wounded after Arab terrorists opened fire on Israeli forces operating in Jenin Friday morning. The officer was airlifted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa for treatment, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

A resident of Kida, Raz enlisted in 1999 and served for about 23 years in the Yamam unit as a fighter, paramedic, breacher, and sniper. He is survived by his wife and six children.