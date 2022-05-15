The Supreme Court on Sunday morning rejected the petitions against the construction of a cable car from the compound of the old train station in Jerusalem, to the Dung Gate in the Old City.

The cable car plan includes a 1.4 km long line with four stations. During peak hours, the cable cars will be able to accommodate 3,000 passengers per hour. The project is intended to alleviate the the congestion and traffic problems in the Old City.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said: "I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. We will continue to vigorously promote the cable car project, through which we will create a transportation solution to the heavy traffic loads and allow easy access to the Western Wall and the City of David. Just as the light rail serves everyone, so it will be with the cable car that will bring with it a line of transportation for the residents of all of Jerusalem, and for its visitors who will enjoy its operation."

The cable car project, which aims, among other things, to make it easier to reach the Western Wall, was opposed by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli.

Cabinet Secretary was tasked with addressing the issue and clarified that the Minister's objection has no validity or legal status.

Shlomo wrote to Mayor Moshe Leon: "I would like to clarify after consultation with the Attorney-General that the Transportation Minister's opposition has no legal significance at this stage, as this concerns a national master-plan for infrastructure which was approved by the Ministerial Committee on Planning, Construction, Real Estate and Housing in November 21, 2019."

"Therefore, the cable- car plan for the Old City of Jerusalem is already a legal reality and there is nothing that the Transportation Minister can do about it," Shlomo stressed. "Unless the plan is repealed or amended, the plan remains in existence and is binding by law."

Transportation Minister Michaeli has already stated her opposition to the cable-car project to the Western Wall, claiming that the damage it causes will outweigh its benefits.

"The cable car does not have a significant transportation function," adding that, "the damage it causes will outweigh the benefits. For the purpose of service to the Old City, the Transportation Ministry is promoting the 'Golden Line' route of the light rail in accordance with the strategic plan for mass transportation in Jerusalem," she said.