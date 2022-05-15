Two large fires broke out Saturday night near Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee and Had Nes in the Golan Heights.

14 firefighter crews and four firefighting planes have been battling the lazes since the night in an attempt to bring them under control

The firefighters, with the help of the Nature and Parks Authority, stopped the Had Nes fire from reaching populated areas, but have not yet succeeded in gaining control over the blaze.

The Kiryat Shmona fire broke out near the town's industrial area, endangering buildings and factories. That fire has also yet to be brought under control.

The commander of the Golan Heights station, Deputy Chief of Staff Natan Ben Shimol, said: "Starting late at night, all fire crews in the Golan Heights area have been involved in fighting the fires in the sector that spread thanks to the weather and strong winds in the area. The fire brigade is currently working on two incidents: in Had Nes in the Golan Heights and in the industrial area in Kiryat Shmona."