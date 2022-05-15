Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday night hailed his country’s victory in the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host the Eurovision song contest," he said in an online message quoted by Reuters. The country which wins Eurovision traditionally gets to host the event the following year.

"I thank the Kalush Orchestra for this victory and everyone who gave us your votes! I am sure that the sound of victory in the battle with the enemy is not far off," he added.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest which was held in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania".

Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Zelenskyy also met with a US congressional delegation led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kyiv, and called for Russia to officially be recognized as a "terrorist state", according to CNN.

McConnell said in a statement Saturday evening the delegation "just left" Ukraine and called it an "honor" to meet with Zelenskyy and his senior advisers. McConnell was joined on the unannounced trip by Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas.

The Kentucky Republican said in the statement the delegation "reaffirmed" to Zelensky "that the United States stands squarely behind Ukraine and will sustain our support until Ukraine wins this war. It is also essential that America not stand alone."

"It is squarely in our national interest to help Ukraine achieve victory in this war and to help Ukraine and other countries deter other wars of aggression before they start," he added.

In his nightly address following the meeting, Zelenskyy said he discussed US support for Ukraine and tightening sanctions on Russia with the delegation.

"I believe that this visit once again demonstrates the strength of bipartisan support for our state, the strength of ties between the Ukrainian and American nations," he stated.

CNN previously reported that Zelenskyy has asked President Joe Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.