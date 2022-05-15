Terrorist who planned attack in Sharon region sought to avenge his brother's death

The 19-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist, who was caught with a knife in his possession on Friday night before he could carry out a stabbing attack, intended to avenge the death of his brother, who was killed while being chased by the Israel Police, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday night.

The brother was killed in an accident while fleeing police on Route 444 several months ago, after trying to cross the fence from Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

The 19-year-old resident of Tulkarm, who admitted that he intended to carry out an attack in the Tzur Yitzhak area in the Sharon region, entered through a gap in the fence north of Taibeh. He managed to do so despite the dramatic increase in IDF forces along the seam line after the attack in Bnei Brak.