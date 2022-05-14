Israeli President Isaac Herzog will fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday to express condolences to the new President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to his family and the Emirati people, on the passing of the late President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his visit, which will last a few hours, alongside other leaders, President Herzog will meet the new President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and will express condolences on behalf of the State of Israel on the passing of his half-brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan died Friday at the age of 73.

He had suffered from health issues for years, sharing power with his brother, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed.

In his initial statement after hearing the news, Herzog said, "On behalf of the people of Israel I send my deepest condolences to my friend Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and his family on the death of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. This is a great loss for our friends in the UAE and for the whole region."