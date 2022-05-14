The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) has been retained to represent over two dozen Jews who were not allowed to board a Lufthansa flight.

The flight, traveling from Frankfurt to Budapest, did not allow any Jews to board after some refused to wear masks. It is estimated that around 150 Jews were affected.

In a statement following the incident, Lufthansa said, "We apologize to all the travelers unable to travel on this flight, not only for the inconvenience, but also for the offense caused and personal impact. What transpired is not consistent with Lufthansa’s policies or values."

In a post on their site, ACLJ wrote that, "We have already spoken with Lufthansa’s legal team and put them on notice regarding our representation. We will be moving forward toward seeking justice for our clients in the coming days."

Former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted, "Jewish Victims of Lufthansa's Antisemitic Discrimination to Sue German Airline. Thankfully, Mark Goldfeder & ACLJ have agreed to represent victims probono and are already representing several. Lawsuit to be filed in Europe. Victims can DM Mark or me with info."