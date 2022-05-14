Israel Police on Friday night arrested a 19-year-old terrorists near the community of Tzur Yitzhak in central Israel.

The terrorist, a resident of Tulkarem, is suspected of crossing the security barrier without permission and while in possession of a knife, rock, and a letter stating his intention to carry out a terror attack in Israeli territory.

Footage published by Israel Police shows the suspect kneeling while the officers handcuff him, question him, and locate his knife, rock, and letter.

In a statement, Israel Police said, "The suspect was initially arrested for 96 hours for security crimes, and he was transferred for interrogation by the Central District's Central Unit. Later, he will be brought for a court hearing, where it will be requested that his arrest be extended until justice is served."

Chief Superintendent Elad Klein, who commands the Tayibe police station, said, "Police foiled a terror attack - there is no question. This is a resident of the [Palestinian] territories who entered Israel illegally, armed with a knife, and during a search we found that he possessed a letter in which he clearly stated that he intended to carry out a terror attack."

"Here we must emphasize that the proper mix of civilian awareness, quick reporting, and a determined response, saved lives. The suspect was arrested, jailed, and transferred to security forces for interrogation."

הסכיןדוברות המשטרה

מצאתם טעות בכתבה או פרסומת לא ראויה? דווחו לנו