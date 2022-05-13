Israeli police officers on Friday evening arrested a Palestinian Arab terrorist who was planning to carry out an attack in the Sharon region in central Israel.

The terrorist, a 19-year-old resident of Tulkarm, was arrested near the community of Tzur Yitzhak. He was found to be in the possession of a knife, a rock and a letter in which he expressed his intention to carry out an attack.

Police forces located him and arrested him after receiving a report of a person walking around the area in a suspicious manner.

The suspect had reportedly entered Israel from the PA-assigned territories of Judea and Samaria despite not having a permit.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)