U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the first time in months on Friday, according to the Pentagon.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Austin called for “an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine,” Fox News reported.

The two men had not spoken since February 18, Kirby added, saying it was also the first time they’d spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine 79 days ago.

"Secretary Austin urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication," Kirby said.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense described the call as discussing “topical international security issues, including the situation in Ukraine."

In late March, Kirby told Fox News that the White House had been trying different ways to speak with the Russian government but had not received any response.

