Basketball
Basketball iStock

Israeli fans of Hapoel Holon attending a basketball tournament in Bilbao, Spain were attacked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators following antisemitic chants.

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) said it was considering filing a complaint for the “insults and attacks” against fans after they were targeted by pro-Palestinian activists in Bilbao during which Israeli fans clashed with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Spanish language news site El Correreo reported.

The FCJE has sent a report to the Antisemitism Observatory, detailing the insults and attacks on the fans by many pro-Palestinian activists.

Related articles:

The insults included the phrase “you have to make soap with the Jews.”

The FJCE is also debating whether to launch a court case.

During the Final Four of the Champions League basketball tournament there was one injury, two arrests and lots of physical damage to the city.

Join our official WhatsApp group