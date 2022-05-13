Israeli fans of Hapoel Holon attending a basketball tournament in Bilbao, Spain were attacked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators following antisemitic chants.

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) said it was considering filing a complaint for the “insults and attacks” against fans after they were targeted by pro-Palestinian activists in Bilbao during which Israeli fans clashed with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Spanish language news site El Correreo reported.

The FCJE has sent a report to the Antisemitism Observatory, detailing the insults and attacks on the fans by many pro-Palestinian activists.

The insults included the phrase “you have to make soap with the Jews.”

The FJCE is also debating whether to launch a court case.

During the Final Four of the Champions League basketball tournament there was one injury, two arrests and lots of physical damage to the city.