Parashat Behar is all about the Shemitta Sabbatical cycle and the Jubilee year of liberation, and the modern state of Israel is slowly but surely getting on board.

And just as Israel is getting in sync with Shemitta, Jubilee and the requirements and privileges of living in the land of Israel, The American administration is going all out to undermine HaShem's program of prophecy and redemption in the land of Israel.