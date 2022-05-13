Israel is expected to join the European Union and announce soon the cancellation of the requirement to wear masks on flights, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

In about two weeks, the obligation to undergo a COVID-19 test at Ben Gurion Airport will also be abolished, in accordance to a decision by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health.

According to the report, health authorities estimate that a final decision regarding the wearing of masks on flights will be made soon and the change will take effect within a few weeks.

On Wednesday, the European Union announced that starting this Monday, the obligation to wear masks on flights departing to the member states of the organization will be removed. The EU decision was taken by the European Aviation Safety Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as part of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the EU in view of the decline in new cases.

The UK and the US have also recently decided not to require passengers on international flights to wear masks any longer.