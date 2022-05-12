A historic gathering of leaders from the world’s religions took place this week in Saudi Arabia, with the American Jewish Committee attending.

The event was hosted by the Muslim World League in Riyadh, and was the first ever multifaith gathering held in Saudi Arabia.

Leaders from the Catholic Church, Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarchate, Evangelical Christianity, Hinduism, and Buddhism also attended along with religious leaders from Muslim countries.

“We are witnessing a transformation of Muslim-Jewish relations across the globe,” said AJC’s Rabbi David Rosen, who was at the symposium.

Rosen, who has decades of experience forging interfaith relations, was the only rabbi in attendance from Israel.

“It is encouraging and exciting to see the Muslim World League and Saudi Arabia exercise leadership to promote cooperation among the faith communities of the world,” Rosen said.

“The work of forging a multifaith alliance against extremism and hatred of all kinds, including antisemitism, must include traditional religious voices along with more liberal expressions. Every country and faith community has a role to play.”

The event’s theme was “Promoting Common Values Among the Followers of Religions." Its purpose was to talk about charting a path to promote interreligious cooperation and solidarity as a response to conflict and tensions between faith communities.