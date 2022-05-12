Death threats against Israeli journalist Ohad Hemo have been circulated on social media following the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh in a shootout between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in the Jenin area yesterday.

A picture featuring the Channel 12 News reporter was shared on Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram. The picture features Hemo through the sights of a gun, with the words "An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth. Wait for your death." Also written on the picture are the hashtags "#revenge for Jerusalem" and "#Shireen Abu Aqleh."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today referred to the investigation into Abu Aqleh's death and said that the Palestinian Authority has refused any possibility of a joint investigation or even access to the basic findings required to arrive at the truth.

"Unfortunately, the Palestinian Authority is, at this stage, preventing any possibility of a joint investigation or even access to the basic findings that would be necessary in order to reach the truth. From here, I reiterate my expectation for open, transparent and full cooperation regarding the findings. I also expect the Palestinian Authority to take no step that could obstruct the investigation or taint the investigative process that would render us unable to investigate the truth," Bennett said.

"In any case, our actions against Palestinian terrorism will continue. I remind everyone that we are in the midst of a wave of terrorism that has claimed 19 Israeli lives. The terrorists who set out intent on killing civilians did not carry out investigations; they had the pre-meditated intent to kill Israelis. We must cut off this wave; therefore, all security forces of the State of Israel – the IDF, ISA, Israel Police and Border Police – are presently continuing round-the-clock operations to cut off this wave," the prime minister added.

A preliminary investigation into the exchange of fire in the Jenin refugee camp revealed that Abu Aqala was north of the IDF force, and most of the bullets fired by soldiers from the Duvdevan unit were fired towards the south.

However, there were a small number of bullets that were fired towards the north, so the IDF does not completely rule out the possibility that she was struck by a bullet fired by IDF forces. There is also the possibility that she was struck by a ricochet.

A security source involved in the details of the interrogation told Galai Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh: "Until we get the bullet - we have no way of knowing for sure, it is simply hopeless. The journalist was in the line of fire, and it is not an absurd scenario that she was shot by any of the forces that were at the scene."