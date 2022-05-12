The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration on Thursday approved the construction of 4,000 new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

The council was supposed to approve an additional 1,800 housing units but at the request of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided to reduce the number of housing units brought up for approval.

Among the construction plans approved: 500 units in Elkana, 170 in Emanuel, 286 in Kedumim, 192 in Sha'arei Tikva, 110 in Mevo Horon, 90 in Dolev, 32 in Nokdim, 56 in Nehogot, and 16 units in Ma'ale Adumim. For the final stage, 40 housing units are being discussed in Efrat, 534 in Shvut Rachel, 364 in Dolev, 114 in Ma'ale Mikhmas, 168 in Neria, 136 in Givat Zeev, 92 in Tzufim, 107 in Tal Menashe, 761 in Beitar Illit, 156 in Kiryat Arba and 64 units in Revava.

The Supreme Planning Council has not convened in the last seven months and there has been a de-facto freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria. About a month ago, the Yesha Council came out in protest against the government over this freeze.