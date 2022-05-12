Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday met with Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Bennett welcomed President Lasso and congratulated him on the first official visit to Israel by a President of Ecuador.

The two discussed bilateral cooperation in innovation, technology, and public security.

Prime Minister Bennett commended President Lasso on the innovation office that Ecuador is establishing in Jerusalem alongside that of Colombia, and also thanked him for leading a change in Ecuadoran policy toward Israel.

President Lasso was accompanied by the Ecuadoran ministers of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, and Production, Foreign Trade and Investments. The Israeli ambassador to Ecuador and the Ecuadoran ambassador to Israel also participated in the meeting.