Commenting on a notorious statement made by Yamina MK Yomtob Kalfon, who made a comparison between the Shura Council that advises the Ra'am party, and the Council of Torah Sages with which the UTJ party is affiliated, Likud MK Miri Regev said she was ashamed of the kippah-wearers in the coalition.

Kalfon was interviewed by Galei Tzahal earlier this week and asked to comment on the fact that the coalition was awaiting the ruling of the Islamic Shura Council to find out whether the government would collapse.

"It's not really different from the Likud Central Committee, or the Council of Torah Sages," Kalfon said during the interview, in a comment that was widely condemned.

Speaking on Radio Kol Chai on Thursday, former Likud minister Miri Regev added her own criticism of Kalfon. "Listen to what Yomtob Kalfon said, when he compared the Moetzet Gedolei HaTorah to the Shura Council," she said. "Sometimes, I'm ashamed of those people who wear a kippah on their heads and who talk about how they're in favor of a Jewish state - while they rely on the Ra'am party to exist, the party of the Muslim Brotherhood."

According to Regev, nowhere else in the world does the Muslim Brotherhood sit in government. "Only here, for the first time in history, Bennett heads an Israeli state that is reliant on the Muslim Brotherhood - and he calls himself a man of faith. They have dragged us down to unheard-of depths, and the terrorist organizations sense our weakness."

Later in the interview, Regev rejected the notion that the defection of MK Idit Silman from the coalition could have led to the government's collapse. "We never thought that would happen," she said. "We never saw her as the deciding factor. Meanwhile, we are continuing to work hard to persuade those who define themselves as right-wing, or at least those who were voted into power by right-wing voters, to leave the coalition.

"We're doing everything we can to cause this Palestinian-Israeli government to fall," she added. "We're bringing down their bills and preventing them from passing legislation, and so the only thing left they can hold onto is the coalition itself, which they are trying to hold together any way they can.

"Now that things have blown up with Ra'am they've bought the Joint List," she added, referring to the government's decision to seek the support of the predominantly Arab opposition party in order to pass legislation of common interest. "G-d willing, this month we'll have good news and we'll bring down this government and form a government that is both Zionist and Jewish."

Asked to comment on the Lag b'Omer arrangements in Meron, Regev noted that in previous years, the Transportation Ministry (which she once headed) enabled everyone who wanted to reach the holy site. "I am not involved with this year's events," she said. "I just hope that this year, everyone who wants will be able to go and no one will be harmed."