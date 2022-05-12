TRENDS Research and Advisory and the Israel-based international news channel i24NEWS signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of strengthening research cooperation. The agreement will allow the two sides to produce joint media content, exchange data, and host experts as guests and commentators on the channel's programs.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al -Ali, and his counterpart from i24NEWS, Mr. Frank Melloul, in the presence of the heads of the departments at TRENDS headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement stipulates that TRENDS will provide i24NEWS with the latest research data on diplomatic, political, social, and economic issues, with a focus on the developments taking place in the Middle East, particularly after the signing of the Abraham Accords.



Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said that the signing of the agreement with i24NEWS will contribute to the spread of knowledge, peace, and stability. He noted that this agreement comes within the framework of TRENDS’ mission to strengthen its partnerships with media and research institutions in the region and around the globe.

The CEO of TRENDS also expressed his pleasure at cooperating with such a reputable media platform as i24NEWS, known for its objective and reliable reporting.



On his part, Frank Melloul, the CEO of i24NEWS, expressed his happiness at signing this agreement, stressing that he looked forward to receiving research data on the latest developments in the Middle East, underlining that cooperation and partnership with TRENDS will enrich the media content with data based on solid and documented research. He said that such an agreement would promote the dissemination of knowledge, emphasizing TRENDS’ reputation in producing high-quality research and providing valuable insights on current issues.



On her part, Elyazia AlHosani, Director of the Media Department at TRENDS Research and Advisory, said that the center seeks to provide diversified research content with the highest levels of professionalism and accuracy. She noted that the cooperation agreement with the Israeli channel i24NEWS comes at a time when there is a great need to disseminate reliable information and promote the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, while rejecting all forms of hatred. She also emphasized that cooperation between research and media centers would enable the shaping of public opinion through credible and reliable sources.