Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, responded on Wednesday to US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi), who blamed Israel for the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during a firefight between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in Jenin.

"When will the world and those who stand by Apartheid Israel that continues to murder, torture and commit war crimes finally say: "Enough"?" Tlaib wrote on Twitter. "Shireen Abu Akleh was murdered by a government that receives unconditional funding by our country with zero accountability."

"POTUS, an American journalist clearly marked with press credentials was murdered. Doing and saying nothing just enables more killings. Whether you're Palestinian, American, or not, being killed with US funding must stop,” she added.

Tlaib’s comments came despite the fact that it is not yet clear whether Abu Aqleh was killed from IDF fire or from the terrorists who had clashed with the IDF troops. The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident.

Responding to Tlaib later on Wednesday, Herzog wrote, “One would expect a member of Congress to support our call for an impartial joint Israeli-Palestinian investigation of this tragic event, rather than rushing to a biased conclusion. Acting as the judge, jury and executioner undermines the causes of justice and peace.”

“Let’s put things context: in the past few weeks, three major deadly terror attacks in the heart of Israel were planned, orchestrated and carried out from Jenin. The IDF went there to thwart another act of terror and was attacked by heavily armed ‘Islamic Jihad’ terrorists,” added Herzog in a second tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price condemned the killing of Abu Aqleh, but without assigning blame.