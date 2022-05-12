Hundreds of people participated on Wednesday night in a rally in the city of Elad at the conclusion of the Shiva (seven days of mourning) following the murders of Boaz Gol, Yonatan Havakuk and Oren Ben Yiftach in the terrorist attack that took place in the city last week.

The rally was attended by the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, a member of the Council of Torah Sages Rabbi Reuven Elbaz, and the rabbis of the city of Elad.

Haim Luria, a spokesman for the Elad municipality, told Israel National News, "Since last Thursday, beyond the trauma that children and adults have suffered, there is a difficult feeling in the city. During the week, large teams of psychologists, counselors and social workers operated here, and this is in parallel with the assistance that the municipality gave to the families and the personal accompaniment of the mayor."

"This evening we are concluding the Shiva with a rally meant to strengthen all the residents. We want the feeling of togetherness to accompany us not only in difficult times but always," Luria added.

Moshe Bardugo, a member of the Elad city council, said that "the city of Elad is still in mourning and everyone is in grief and pain. We hope that this evening will lead to strengthening and unity and that we will hear only good news from now on."

