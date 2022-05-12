President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog on Wednesday evening hosted a state dinner in honor of President Guillermo Lasso of the Republic of Ecuador and First Lady María de Lourdes Alcívar, on the occasion of their state visit in Israel.

President Herzog raised a toast at the start of the state dinner and said: “Welcome to Israel and to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital. Mr. President, your visit here in Israel is a historic first visit for a President of Ecuador, and it is an important and deeply significant step. We are very happy that you have come to Israel.”

President Herzog added: “You are demonstrating wise and vigorous leadership in many fields, working tirelessly for the sake of your country and its people, and I am sure that your visit in Israel will bear fruit for both our nations. We are so excited that after centuries, a President of Ecuador has come here, to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel and the capital of the Jewish People. I want to thank you for opening an innovation office in Jerusalem and I thank you for a successful visit, which will advance and strengthen ties between our countries. Michal and I hope that you continue to enjoy yourselves in the State of Israel and that we may continue, together, to strengthen ties between our countries. Welcome.”

President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador also raised a toast and said: “Thank you for the warm reception that we received during our first visit here in Israel. I want to say that we came to Israel with very many expectations, which have all been met thus far.”

President Lasso addressed the historic nature of his visit and said: “As you noted, this is the first visit by a President of Ecuador in Israel. My government and I, personally, think that this visit represents a turning point in the relations between our countries. The relationship with Israel depends on us, Mr. President. Our door is always open to collaboration and profound friendship. Now we know much better: Israel and Ecuador are sister states. We share a desire for joint progress and for peace.”

The President of Ecuador concluded his toast by saying: “I want to thank you for your gestures toward me, toward my wife, toward my delegation and toward all citizens of Ecuador on this visit. I want to thank you for the special reception you gave us.”