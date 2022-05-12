A loud explosion was heard in central Israel on Wednesday evening, with many residents reporting that they felt the shock wave.

The IDF said that the sound may have come from fighter jets that were conducting training.

"The details are under investigation. There is no fear of a security incident," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

"There was a sound of an explosion," described users on social media. "I also heard in the lowlands, it sounded like a missile explosion or an interception or something."

Another Twitter user wrote, “I'm in western Rishon Lezion and just now there was a huge explosion and all the windows moved. Did something happen in the Rishon Lezion area just now?" A Tel Aviv resident wrote, "An explosion in Tel Aviv. Significant."