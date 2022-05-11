Dozens of Arabs rioted Wednesday evening at the entrance to the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, shouting "Allahu Akbar," waving PLO flags, throwing stones and blocking the road, in protest against the killing of Al Jazeera journalist

Police forces worked to disperse the disturbance, and so far nine suspects have been arrested. Three policemen were lightly injured and needed medical attention.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old resident of Beit Hanina, was arrested with the help of observers from the Jerusalem District Control Center, while hanging a flag on a police car parked there. The suspects were arrested and taken for questioning.

The demonstration was held near the home of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed during a shootout between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in the Jenin area.