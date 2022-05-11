Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan issued a statement today on the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh in Jenin, calling for a joint investigation into Abu Aqleh's death.



"Protecting freedom of the press is of critical importance to Israel," Erdan said.



"Al Jazeera's reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed in Jenin, where many of the Palestinian terrorists who recently murdered 19 Israelis came from. She was killed during a counter-terror operation and we express sorrow for her loss.



"The Palestinian Authority rushed to blame Israel without even the ability to know the facts.



"That is why we called on the Palestinian Authority to be transparent and agree to a joint investigation. They have refused. Her death is a tragedy but no one should use it for political gains, especially those who violate human rights on a daily basis."