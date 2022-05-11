Click here to join JCNY 2022 - the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in NYC

Yisrael Gantz Governor of Binyamin will be part of the Arutz Sheva Jerusalem Conference in New York on May 22.

The conference is an important venue for bringing the message of Binyamin to the New York City.

“We want to bring the taste and the smell of Judea and Samaria, of all Israel, to New York. I feel that it’s very important to connect the people of Judea and Samaria and Israel to the people of New York that love Israel. And we hope to do that at the conference,” Gantz says.

What is his message to those who are against Binyamin?

“As the governor of the largest regional council in Israel, we’re happy to bring people to [Binyamin],” Gantz says. “I hope when they see the businesses and the people they will think differently, but after all, all the Biblical stories were in Binyamin. It’s our home. We came home after 3,000 years of exile so I want you to come and visit and after that we can discuss.”

Responding to the issue of security concerns, Gantz says that stopping terror is a common goal for all Israelis, wherever it occurs.

“Of course, terror doesn’t have any limits. It can start with someone throwing stones nowhere,” he says. “But it’s like a cancer, it grows. I think it’s a common goal for all of us to stop the terror, wherever it is. It can be in Judea and Samaria, it can be in other parts of Israel. It can arrive in different countries. We have to stop it.”

When he travels to the United States and meets with politicians, what is his experience?

“I feel we have a lot to do. They want to learn. They are very busy but if they understand that it’s a very important issue, they want to deal with these issues. They want to learn, they want to visit. Last year many Congressmen, Republicans and Democrats, came to visit us in Binyamin. They learned a lot and we built a real relationship. We will not agree about everything but there are many issues we can agree on. And we can do better for all the population in Judea and Samaria.

