A 40-year-old technician was killed when a freight elevator at a Jerusalem hotel he worked at crushed him Wednesday.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah teams were called to the hotel, but were forced to determine his death at the scene.

United Hatzalah Avi Peres paramedic said: "This is a worker who was hit by a freight elevator that crushed him to death. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the serious injuries he suffered. Firefighters worked to rescue his body."

MDA paramedic Eliyahu Ben Hamo said, "When we arrived at the hotel, we were led to a man who suffered a significant head injury and was unconscious. After he was rescued, we performed medical tests on him, he was without signs of life and we had to determine his death on the spot."

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.