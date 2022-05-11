United Torah Judaism party chairman MK Moshe Gafni expressed his opposition Wednesday to forcing snap elections, calling instead for the formation of a new government in the current Knesset.

Speaking with Kan Wednesday morning, Gafni warned that calling new elections – Israel’s fifth since 2019 – would not address the underlying political problem.

“Elections won’t solve the problem. I want Netanyahu to form a government in the current Knesset, with Gideon Sa’ar, for example,” Gafni said, referring to the chairman of the New Hope party, who bolted from the Likud in 2021.

But, Gafni conceded, “I’m not sure it will happen.”

Gafni emphasized that the next government, either in this Knesset or the next, must be right-wing and emphasize religious values. “The people made their opinion clear in the elections – there is a solidy majority for the Right and the religious.”