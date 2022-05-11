The Likud on Tuesday evening blasted the government's continued reliance on the Ra’am party and for waiting for the Shura Council's decision on whether Ra’am will continue its membership in the coalition.

"The fact that the future of the current government depends on the Shura Council of the Muslim Brotherhood is another historic low point to which Bennett is dragging us. A government that depends on supporters of terrorism cannot fight terrorism," the Likud said.

The chairman of Ra'am, Mansour Abbas, responded and said, "Ra'am is exercising its democratic right in the State of Israel. Netanyahu also waited for the decisions of the Shura Council of Ra'am when he negotiated with us on the formation of a government and met with me four times at his residence in Balfour."

"Ra’am and its institutions, including the Shura Council, are legitimate and legal democratic bodies in the State of Israel, are conducted responsibly and stately, and despite your attempts at incitement and delegitimization, Ra’am fulfills its civic duty and commitment to Arab society and identity. Bibi, no one believes in your de-legitimization campaign anymore," Abbas added.

The Likud responded to Abbas’ remarks and said, "We have never been and will never be dependent on the Shura Council for a government under our leadership in the State of Israel."