MK Yariv Levin (Likud) said on Tuesday he believes that there is still a high chance that another member of the coalition will defect.

"I recognize that there are second thoughts among people in New Hope and Yamina. All possibilities are open. It depends on the Knesset members who were elected by voters from the right, mainly from New Hope and Yamina. The success of such moves depends on how quietly they take place," Levin said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

He said that great efforts had been made to persuade Deputy Minister Abir Kara from Yamina to defect from the coalition. "He was close at some point in making the decision."

Levin stressed that no promises were made to MK Idit Silman in exchange for her leaving the coalition. "Idit Silman was not promised anything and neither was MK [Amichai] Chikli. Both made brave moves. In my opinion, people who do such an act deserve to have a successful political career, but there is no promise and no commitment. I cannot predict what will happen in the future."

He harshly criticized Minister Ayelet Shaked and claimed, "I say with regret that she is the reason why this government was formed. Even now she is doing everything so that the current government will continue to serve."

He also stated that Benjamin Netanyahu does not intend to agree to a plea deal in his trial. "Netanyahu is not going to a plea bargain. This whole issue has been taken off the table. He is past that point. He is in a very clear place. Netanyahu has exposed the serious ills of our justice system. We will change the justice system and the first thing in its importance is changing the method for selecting judges. I will remove the judges from the Judicial Selection Committee."