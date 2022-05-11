Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote on Twitter, according to The Associated Press.

Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.

In March of 2020, several months after the start of the pandemic, Gates said that the United States missed its chance to avoid mandated shutdowns because it didn’t act fast enough.

He also said early in the pandemic that the US should shut down the entire country for a short period of time to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.