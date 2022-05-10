Russia bombed the port of Odessa on Tuesday, targeting a vital supply line used for food and Western weapons shipments, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian troops fired seven missiles at the port of Odessa, destroying a shopping mall and a warehouse, the Associated Press reported.

One person was killed and five were injured, according to the Ukrainian military.

Images released by Ukraine showed charred buildings and littered debris, including personal items. Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said upon visiting the area that the port “had nothing in common with military infrastructure or military objects.”

According to a Ukrainian think tank, Russia used precision hypersonic weapons against the port. But a senior U.S. defense source said that the U.S. did not believe hypersonic missiles were used in the attack, noting Russia has only used between 10 and 12 hypersonic missiles during the war so far.

Odessa is a main thoroughfare for grain shipments. Blocking off the port could put global food supplies in jeopardy, according to experts.