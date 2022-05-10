Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott slammed President Joe Biden in a statement on Tuesday, saying “the most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign.”

Scott was reacting to news of a planned speech by Biden later on Tuesday “bizarrely blaming Scott and other Republicans for Biden’s record-breaking inflation.”

“It’s simple. The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign,” Scott said. “He’s the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution.”

Stating “let’s be honest here,” Scott went on to call Biden “unwell,” “incoherent, incapacitated and confused,” and “unfit for office.”

“[Biden] doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period,” Scott said. “Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.”

Scott accused Biden of “attacking [him] with lies. Even the Washington Post fact-checker has called out the president for his lies.”

“Joe Biden’s inflation has already raised taxes on every single American by more than $5,000 while Senator Scott has cut more taxes than anyone in Washington and will continue to fight for lower taxes for hard-working Americans,” the statement said.