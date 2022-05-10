The Shura Council met Tuesday evening in Kafr Qassam for the purpose of deciding whether the United Arab List (Ra'am) party should remain a partner to the coalition.

According to Channel 12 News, the Arab party will not bolt the coalition, but will continue its freeze on coalition activities.

Although a significant portion of the Council wanted Ra'am to quit the coalition, the others said that such a step would mark the party as the one which brought down the government, something which Ra'am chair MK Mansour Abbas would like to avoid.

According to the report, MK Waleed Taha (Ra'am) will handle negotiations with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's behavior. The negotiations will take place within a predetermined period of time.

Meanwhile, a decision has not yet been made regarding Ra'am's participation in Wednesday's preliminary vote on the bill to dissolve the Knesset.

The bill will be brought forward by the opposition only if it is clear beyond any doubt that Ra'am will not attend the vote..