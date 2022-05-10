Deutsche Lufthansa AG has apologized to a group of around 100 Orthodox Jews who were prevented from boarding a connecting flight to Budapest.

Lufthansa has announced that it "sincerely apologizes" after the group was denied boarding, leading to significant financial losses for many and disruption of travel plans.

A Lufthansa representative was filmed this week "explaining" that because "Jews made the mess," all those identifiable as Jews on the flight were to be "punished," for the alleged lack of adherence to face mask regulations by a few Jews on a previous flight.

“We apologize to all the travelers unable to travel on this flight, not only for the inconvenience, but also for the offense caused and personal impact,” Lufthansa said in a statement. “What transpired is not consistent with Lufthansa’s policies or values.”