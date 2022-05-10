Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not be invited to the annual Jerusalem Day celebrations at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva this year, signaling his growing unpopularity in the Religious Zionist community.

The Walla website revealed that Bennett was not invited to the celebration, which is considered one of the central events of Jerusalem Unification Day and is attended by rabbis, public figures and politicians. It has been many years since the sitting prime minister was not invited.

While Prime Minister Bennett was not invited, President Isaac Herzog has been invited to the event and has confirmed he will attend. The yeshiva was reportedly considering inviting Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended the event every year he was prime minister. In the end, the decision was made not to invite Netanyahu either.

In recent years, with the exception of last year, Bennett has been a particularly welcome guest at the Mercaz Harav Jerusalem Day celebrations. Last year, Bennett was invited, but decided not to attend due to the criticism of his intention of forming a government with the left-wing Meretz and Labor parties and the Islamist Ra'am party.

This year, no invitation was sent despite Bennett being the first prime minister from the Religious Zionist community.

The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to the report.

Merkaz Harav Yeshiva, in response, said that no decision was made on inviting either the Prime Minister or the head of the Opposition.