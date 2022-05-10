Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov angrily stormed out the Knesset plenumTuesday after several MKs criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and referenced the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, Channel 12 News reported.

The ambassador was furious at the remarks against Russia and, according to at least two of those sitting next to him, even expressed his anger in harsh words against several MKs.

His security guards escorted him out of the plenum, but the rest of the diplomatic staff present at the hearing remained there until the conclusion of the debate.

Among the MKs who criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine is MK Evgeny Sova, who said: "The war in Ukraine is a crime. I can't help but look with pain at what is happening."

"It hurts me especially that those who fought the Nazi oppressor and brought the victory about, today are fighting each other. The war is a slap in the face to our generation of ourgrandparents who fought the Nazis," Sova said.