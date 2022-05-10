Two fans of the West Ham soccer club accused of hurling antisemitic abuse at a Jewish passenger on a flight in November 2021 have been charged with racially aggravated harassment.

The two men allegedly directed antisemitic chants at an Orthodox Jewish passenger on a flight travelling from London Stansted Airport to Eindhoven, the Netherlands on November 4 of last year.

The two West Ham fans are out on bail and made a court appearance on Tuesday by video-link, the UK Jewish News reported.

Lee Carey, 56, and Jak Bruce, 31, allegedly directed antisemitic chants at the visibly Jewish man while travelling to a game between West Ham and the Belgian team Genk, according to Essex Police.

The judge adjourned the case until May 17.

At the time the video surfaced, West Ham's management responded by saying that it was shocked by the incident and that it was working to identify those involved and keep them from attending team games.

"This is a particularly horrible example of a Jewish man being subjected to abuse and humiliation," Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl wrote in November. "Thankfully, the culprits have been captured on social media. West Ham have set exactly the right example - hate will only be tackled in our society when we all take responsibility, as West Ham have done in promising to impose lifetime bans.”