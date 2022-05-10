In response to the recent wave of terrorist attacks which has left 19 people dead, Israel has prevented the entry of 1,100 Palestinian Arabs from Judea and Samaria whose family members carried out an attack on Israeli citizens and security forces.

A senior security source told military reporters Tuesday that the revocation of entry permits to Israel is an effective tool aimed at deterring potential terrorists from carrying out terrorist acts.

"We will not allow the families of terrorists who have chosen the path of terrorism to enter the State of Israel for employment and trade. Every Palestinian who thinks of choosing the path of terrorism knows that the attack he is committing will cause great harm to his family," the source said.

The senior official added: "The security system operates with a combination of arms, full strength, and great power. We will exact a heavy toll from the terrorists, their aides and the instigators of terrorism."

Following the attempted attack in Tekoa that took place on Sunday, 124 entry permits to Israel were denied to relatives of the terrorist who tried to break in to the Maimon family home. That evening, a terrorist attacked a Border Patrol soldier at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem and 137 members of his family would no longer be able to enter Israel for employment and trade.

Following the axe attack in Elad in which three Israelis were murdered, the security establishment revoked 206 entry permits held by the relatives of the terrorists. After the attack in Ariel, 215 permits held by the terrorist's relatives were revoked. Following the attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, 58 permits were revoked and after the deadly attack in Bnei Brak, 78 permits were revoked from the family of the terrorist.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for the formation of a civilian national guard in response to the recent terror wave on Sunday.

"Capturing the murderers is not enough. We are at the start of a new stage in the war on terrorism. Those who incite cannot rest easy. Those who throw matches cannot run away," he declared.

"We are advancing two very significant things. First – the establishment of a national guard. I have instructed the National Security Council, in coordination with the Public Security Ministry, to present the government with an orderly and budgeted plan to establish a civilian national guard by the end of the month," he said.